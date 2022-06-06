Coronavirus: UAE reports 579 Covid-19 cases, 476 recoveries, no deaths

Trend graph shows a silent wave, mild Omicron variants: Govt task force member
coronavirus4 days ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 579 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 476 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,640.
The new cases were detected through 175,759 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on June 6 are 911,514, while total recoveries stand at 894,569. The death toll now stands at 2,305.
Over 163.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
As many as 12 people tested positive for the new subvariants of Covid BA.4 and BA.5 in India's Tamil Nadu, as per state Health Minister M Subramanian.
The Minister informed that 300 samples were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad of which 12 tested positive for the subvariants.
“Today morning we got info from CDFD that BA.4, and BA5 variants of Covid cases have been detected. So far four persons tested BA.4 variant positive while eight people tested positive for BA.5 variant,” he said on Sunday.
However, Subramanian said that all the patients are healthy and are currently under the Health Secretary’s observation.
Meanwhile, YouGov’s latest research shows more than half of UAE and Saudi Arabia residents (56 per cent) strongly or somewhat agree with the statement, ‘remote workouts and events still hold appeal and are here to stay post Covid-19’.
When asked about their most preferred way of exercising, 25 per cent residents in both the countries said they prefer home workouts. The proportion of those who prefer exercising at a gym or indulge in outdoor exercises were lower – at 19 per cent and 16 per cent.
According to the survey, at present, a quarter of UAE and Saudi residents (25 per cent) have a gym membership, and three in ten (31 per cent) are considering taking one, with a higher appetite among adults between 18-24 years.
