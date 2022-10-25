Coronavirus: UAE reports 318 Covid-19 cases, 330 recoveries, no deaths

By entering the body the same way as the virus, these aim to build immunity in the mucous membrane, that lines the nose and mouth
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 318 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 330 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 18,793.
The new cases were detected through 142,450 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on October 25 are 1,035,748, while total recoveries stand at 1,014,607. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
Over 192.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
