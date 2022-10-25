Coronavirus: UAE reports 318 Covid-19 cases, 330 recoveries, no deaths

Over 194.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 11:19 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 318 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 330 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,793.

The new cases were detected through 142,450 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 25 are 1,035,748, while total recoveries stand at 1,014,607. The death toll now stands at 2,348.