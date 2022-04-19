Coronavirus: UAE reports 229 Covid-19 cases, 408 recoveries, no deaths

Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 2:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 229 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 408 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases now stand at 15,534.

The new cases were detected through 272,856 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on April 19 are 895,892, while total recoveries stand at 878,056. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 152.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

China reported seven more deaths from Covid-19 in Shanghai on Tuesday, after hundreds of thousands of cases in the metropolis during a weeks-long lockdown.

City authorities revealed the first deaths of this outbreak on Monday, with Tuesday’s fatalities bringing the official toll to just 10, even as the virus continues to spread.

Beijing insists its zero-Covid policy of hard lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines has averted fatalities and the public health crises that have engulfed much of the rest of the world.

By comparison, Hong Kong — which also has a high number of unvaccinated elderly — has tallied nearly 9,000 deaths among 1.18 million Covid-19 cases since the Omicron variant surged there in January.

Meanwhile, the White House has announced that the United States will co-host the second global Covid-19 summit virtually on May 12 to continue the international effort in the fight against pandemic and to advance global preparedness.

“The summit will redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats,” said the White House in its press release on Monday.

White House said that the emergence and spread of new variants, like Omicron, have reinforced the need for a strategy aimed at controlling Covid-19 worldwide.

“To help achieve these goals, we urge all countries and stakeholders to pledge to take urgent actions to create the systems we need to end the acute phase of Covid-19, save lives, and build better health security and health systems,” the statement read.