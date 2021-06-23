UAE flights: Indian expat flies to Dubai all alone in Air India plane

Singh had travelled to India on June 12.

A UAE-based Indian expat has become the latest passenger to have an entire plane to himself while flying from India to the UAE.

S.P. Singh Oberoi, a businessman and a philanthropist, flew from Amritsar, Punjab, to Dubai via Air India flight AI929 on Wednesday.

"I was measuring the length of the plane with my steps," Singh said.

Singh, a UAE golden visa holder, had travelled to India on June 12.

Singh told Khaleej Times that he held a valid Covid19 negative test result and also underwent a Covid19 PCR testing on arrival in Dubai.

"I was told that I will not be allowed to travel. But I had everything valid and up to date to enter UAE. There are surely many benefits of having a golden visa. I reaped one benefit today," Singh added.

The UAE suspended entry for passengers from India on April 24, with only certain categories allowed to still fly into the country. These include members of diplomatic missions, golden visa holders, UAE nationals, and passengers exempted and/or granted permission to enter by the UAE authorities.

Last month, an Emirates plane had flown from Mumbai to Dubai with just one passenger. The passenger, Bhavesh Javeri, is the CEO of Dubai-based Stargems Group. He was the sole passenger on EK 501, paying Dh909 for the one-way ticket. (Click here to read about his experience)