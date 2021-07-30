Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE: Flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka remain suspended, airlines say

Ashwani Kumar/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 30, 2021

(Reuters)

Services on Saudi Arabia route stand cancelled until August 10.


The UAE's national carriers on Friday announced fresh updates on suspension of services from the Indian subcontinent and Saudi Arabia sectors.

Etihad Airways said flights from the Indian subcontinent have been suspended until August 7. The carrier had on Wednesday said the extension on service suspension from India, Pakistan was until “further notice”.

However, on Friday, Etihad Help told netizens: “As of now, flights from the Indian Subcontinent have been suspended until 7 August. Yet again, this may be subject to change, depending on the directives from local authorities.”

Meanwhile, Emirates said flights from India and Pakistan starting August 8 are “under review”. Earlier, Emirates had announced that flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka flights will remain suspended until at least August 7.

Additionally, Etihad and Emirates announced further suspension of services on Saudi Arabia sector.

Etihad said services on Saudi Arabia route stand cancelled until August 10.

Etihad Help said: “In line with the latest directive issued by the government of Saudi Arabia, passenger travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has been suspended. As a result of these changes, we have cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia until 10 August, 2021.”

Emirates Support told a Netizen: “Our flights to/from Saudi Arabia remain suspended until further notice as instructed by the GACA of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210727&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729375&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 