UAE Covid: Ajman schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity

Students and staff must strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols.

Schools in Ajman can resume in-person classes at 50 per cent capacity, it was announced on Sunday.

The 50 per cent cap applies to both school students and employees, the Ajman Police said.

The UAE’s Ministry of Education had in February announced that Ajman schools would offer 100 per cent online classes as a Covid safety measure.

