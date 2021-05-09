Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE Covid: Ajman schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity

Staff Reporter /Ajman
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 9, 2021 | Last updated on May 9, 2021 at 10.50 pm
Reuters

Students and staff must strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols.


Schools in Ajman can resume in-person classes at 50 per cent capacity, it was announced on Sunday.

The 50 per cent cap applies to both school students and employees, the Ajman Police said.

Students and staff must strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols.

The UAE’s Ministry of Education had in February announced that Ajman schools would offer 100 per cent online classes as a Covid safety measure.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com


Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20210509/ARTICLE/210509046&Show=0 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 