UAE airlines resume UK flights today, only eligible passengers can travel

Flights to Heathrow resume today, while those to Birmingham will start from June 15.

UAE airlines Emirates and Etihad have resumed passenger flights to London Heathrow effective today (June 8).

However, only British and Irish nationals as well as passengers with residence rights for the UK will be permitted to travel into the country from the UAE.

“All passengers will be required to quarantine for 10 full days in a managed quarantine hotel, take a Covid-19 PCR test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 of quarantining, and follow the national restrictions,” Abu Dhabi-based Etihad said in an update on its website.

Etihad said all guests travelling from the UAE will be required to pre-book a managed quarantine hotel within a 14-day period before arrival into London Heathrow.

UK red list a big worry for UAE travel sector

The UK has categorised countries into three lists — green, amber, and red. Travellers going to, and returning from, green countries do not need to quarantine or self-isolate upon returning to the UK. Passengers travelling to and from the amber list of countries need to undergo several levels of testing.

Finally, no entry will be permitted to passengers from countries on the red list, except for British and Irish citizens and people with residency rights. Passengers have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine as well.

Etihad said flights departing from the UK remain unaffected and continue to operate as scheduled from Terminal 2. Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi can enjoy quarantine-free travel as the UK is on Abu Dhabi’s green list.

Dubai's Emirates airline also confirmed that it will now be accepting eligible travellers to the UK.

"Emirates will be accepting eligible travellers... flights to London Heathrow from June 8, and to Birmingham starting from June 15, 2021," the airline said in an update on its website.

"Travel restrictions remain in place, and customers are advised to check the latest UK entry requirements," the airline added.

General passenger travel from the UAE to the UK remains suspended.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com