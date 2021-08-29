Oman to open UAE land border from September 1

Vaccination is mandatory for visitors

Oman is set to open its land borders with the UAE starting September 1.

This was announced during a during a press conference of the Supreme Committee by Dr. Saif Al-Abri, Director-General of Disease Control, Ministry of Health, Oman.

Travellers have to adhere to the safety rules announced by the Supreme Committee, including conducting a Covid-19 examination before arrival.

Vaccination is mandatory for visitors and PCR tests have to be done before arriving at the border point, and not upon arrival.