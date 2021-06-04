India Covid crisis: Maharashtra's death toll goes past 100,000-mark
Mumbai accounts for the largest number of deaths in the state
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India in terms of Covid infections and deaths, saw another grim record on Thursday when the total number of deaths breached the 100,000-mark.
According to reports on Friday, at least 100,233 people infected with Covid-19 have died in the state, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the 340,000 deaths in India. While the country has a fatality rate of 1.19 per cent, Maharashtra’s rate is higher at 1.68 per cent.
About half of these deaths in Maharashtra happened after February 15. Mumbai accounts for the largest number of deaths in the state, with the figure almost touching 15,000. Pune comes next at 12,700, while Thane has seen 8,000 deaths and Nagpur over 6,500.
Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, however, said a large number of deaths in Mumbai due to Covid-19 go unreported. “There is a lot of jugglery happening in the number of coronavirus deaths,” he said.
“In Mumbai, of the total number of deaths that occurred due to this infection, 40 per cent have been shown as deaths due to other reasons.”
Referring to the controversy of different ministers coming out with statements that are then refuted by the chief minister, Fadnavis said there is just one CM in the state, but several ‘super CMs.’
