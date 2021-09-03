Dubai flights: Airlines issue UAE travel rules for passengers from Ethiopia
Travellers from Ethiopia will require GDRFA, ICA approval from Sept 4, says Emirates.
Dubai-based carriers have announced new travel rules for passengers from Ethiopia - effective from September 4, 2021.
In a fresh travel update posted by Emirates and flydubai on their websites, from 12.01am on September 4 2021, passengers arriving in Dubai from Ethiopia will be required to meet the following entry requirements:
- They must be able to present a printed copy of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result (displaying a QR code) in English or Arabic from a test taken in the country of departure by an approved health service no more than 48 hours prior to the departure of their inbound flight to Dubai;
- Travellers must undergo a rapid PCR test (based on molecular diagnostic testing intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid for SARS-COV-2 viral RNA) at the departure airport within six hours of boarding the aircraft (the test report must display a QR code).
- They must undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.
Children under the age of 12 and passengers with moderate to severe disabilities are exempt from testing, the travel update said.
Flydubai said that passengers travelling from Ethiopia do not require approval to enter the UAE from either the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).
However, Emirates said that residents travelling to UAE from Ethiopia will need an ICA or GDRFA approval, but tourists from Ethiopia don't require GDRFA or ICA approval.
No rapid PCR test facilities hinder travel
For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport, Emirates added in its statement.
yousufk@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 50,057 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 18.3 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How UAE's frontliners helped fight the...
Doctors and nurses have their own tale to tell after witnessing first-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 978 Covid-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, ...
The UAE has conducted over 75 million Covid-19 tests so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Road trip alert: Pack your bags, UAE-Oman border...
Tourist flow to Salalah, corporate travel to UAE will pick up, say... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air Arabia, Pakistan group to launch 'Fly Jinnah' ...
The low-cost carrier will fly domestic and international routes READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst govt...
55,000 customers took part in the survey to evaluate the digital and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 50,057 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 18.3 million. READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi Police smash international drug ring
Authorities urge members of the public not to respond to any messages ... READ MORE
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
2 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free day pass for flydubai passengers
2 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla