Dubai flights: Airlines issue UAE travel rules for passengers from Ethiopia

Travellers from Ethiopia will require GDRFA, ICA approval from Sept 4, says Emirates.

Dubai-based carriers have announced new travel rules for passengers from Ethiopia - effective from September 4, 2021.

In a fresh travel update posted by Emirates and flydubai on their websites, from 12.01am on September 4 2021, passengers arriving in Dubai from Ethiopia will be required to meet the following entry requirements:

- They must be able to present a printed copy of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result (displaying a QR code) in English or Arabic from a test taken in the country of departure by an approved health service no more than 48 hours prior to the departure of their inbound flight to Dubai;

- Travellers must undergo a rapid PCR test (based on molecular diagnostic testing intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid for SARS-COV-2 viral RNA) at the departure airport within six hours of boarding the aircraft (the test report must display a QR code).

- They must undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

Children under the age of 12 and passengers with moderate to severe disabilities are exempt from testing, the travel update said.

Flydubai said that passengers travelling from Ethiopia do not require approval to enter the UAE from either the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

However, Emirates said that residents travelling to UAE from Ethiopia will need an ICA or GDRFA approval, but tourists from Ethiopia don't require GDRFA or ICA approval.

No rapid PCR test facilities hinder travel

For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport, Emirates added in its statement.

