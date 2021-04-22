Covid vaccine UAE: 101,239 doses administered in 24 hours

This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 101.12

The UAE has administered 101,239 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 101.12.

The UAE’s Covid-19 vaccination crossed 10 million on Thursday, he Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has announced.

Egypt to produce 40 million doses of Sputnik V jab

Egyptian firm Minapharm announced on Thursday it will produce 40 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the first partnership for the production of Sputnik V in the Middle East and North Africa, Minapharm said in a joint statement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

How long does protection from Covid-19 vaccines last?

How long does protection from Covid-19 vaccines last? Experts don’t know yet because they’re still studying vaccinated people to see when protection might wear off. How well the vaccines work against emerging variants will also determine if, when and how often additional shots might be needed.