Covid-19: Indian lawmaker Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing positive for coronavirus

PTI/Jaipur
Filed on November 30, 2020 | Last updated on November 30, 2020 at 08.21 am
Photo: Twitter

BJP leader Maheshwari, a three-time MLA from Rajsamand, was undergoing treatment at a hospital for the past few days

BJP leader Maheshwari, a three-time MLA from Rajsamand, was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital for the past few days

She was 59.

Maheshwari, a three-time MLA from Rajsamand, was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital for the past few days. She passed away late Sunday night.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders condoled her demise.

"Saddened to know of the untimely demise of BJP leader & Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members & supporters in this most difficult time," Gehlot tweeted.

Expressing grief over the MLA''s death, Joshi in a tweet said, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Rajsamand MLA, Kiran Maheshwari Ji. My deepest condolences to the whole family and prayers to God to provide Strength to bear this loss (sic)."




