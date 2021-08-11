Covid-19: Dubai expands home vaccination drive

The vaccination will be provided within 48 hours of requesting the service.

People of determination, Emiratis aged over 50 years and Dubai residents over 60 are now eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at home.

. @DHA_Dubai expands its COVID-19 home vaccination drive to include people of determination, Emiratis above 50 years and #Dubai residents over 60. DHA said it will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to eligible community members. https://t.co/IPGc3ZfOWB pic.twitter.com/Fl3WpfDubF — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 11, 2021

These categories of residents will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, said the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Eligible residents can book the service by calling the DHA’s toll-free number 800-342. Those who provide proof of residence in Dubai, regardless of the Emirate in which their residency visa was issued, will be able to receive the vaccine. The vaccination will be provided within 48 hours of requesting the service.

The DHA has partnered with Dubai Ambulance and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences to expand its home vaccination drive to include more residents who are unable to visit vaccination centres. The move is part of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to “restore full normalcy and ensure high levels of protection for the community from Covid-19”.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector and Chairperson of the Covid-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said the authority has rolled out mobile buses and a dedicated team of health professionals for the service.

Dr Al Khaja encouraged senior citizens to benefit from the home vaccination service, which will be available every day from 8am to 8pm.

Dubai aims to vaccinate 100 per cent of the eligible population by the end of 2021.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com