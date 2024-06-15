Dubai: 851 mosques, halls allocated for Eid Al Adha prayers

A guide on the documents, procedures, and conditions to note for individuals, when travelling with a pet
The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai announced the list of mosques and prayer halls for Eid Al Adha prayers.
The Department said that 851 mosques and prayers halls have been allocated across the emirate. It urged residents to choose the mosque or prayer hall closest to them to perform Eid prayers.
The Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department had on Friday announced the allocation of 640 prayer halls and mosques in the emirate for Eid Al Adha prayers. A number of chapels and mosques have also been designated for non-Arabic speakers, including Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, and English, apart from simultaneous translation of the Eid sermon in sign language for people with hearing disabilities.
Eid Al Adha is marked on the 10th of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah, which falls on Sunday, June 16.
Here are the prayer timings across the seven emirates.
