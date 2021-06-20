Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,850 Covid-19 cases, 1,826 recoveries, 5 deaths

Sotrovimab is now available for early treatment of certain categories Covid-19 patients in the UAE.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday, June 20 reported 1,850 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,826 recoveries and 5 deaths.

612,029 have been the total number of cases in the country so far, along with 591,061 recoveries and 1,757 deaths.

There are currently 19,211 active cases in the country.

The world’s newest anti-viral treatment for Covid-19, Sotrovimab, is now available for early treatment of certain categories Covid-19 patients in the UAE following a landmark agreement between the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, the country’s leading group purchasing organization (GPO) Rafed, and global innovative biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). With the arrival of the first shipment in Abu Dhabi airport, Abu Dhabi become the first city globally to receive this drug.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment delivered through intravenous therapy. Sotrovimab can be used to treat adults and children above the age of 12 who meet certain criteria and are at risk of progressing to severe Covid-19, as per protocols that have been developed by the National Scientific Committee. Studies have shown the medicine to prevent hospitalization and death in 85 per cent of early selected treatment cases and can work on all known variations to date, a statement said.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Community Protection (Mohap) took to social media on June 19, to warn the public against rumours related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tweet on their official account, the ministry denied the contents of an audio recording that has been doing the rounds on some social media platforms.

The clip features a woman talking about the Covid-19 situation in the UAE and makes claims that the ministry has categorically denied.

The authority has urged the public to obtain news only from government agencies and their official platforms. It stressed that those who share non-verified information may be liable to legal prosecution.