Coronavirus: UAE reports 176 Covid-19 cases, 258 recoveries, 1 death
The new cases were detected through 364,265 additional tests
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 176 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 258 recoveries and 1 death.
The new cases were detected through 364,265 additional tests.
More than 85.1 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date
The total number of cases in UAE as on October 5 are 737,073 while total recoveries stand at 730,093. The death toll now stands at 2,104.
>> Covid-19: US unveils guidance for federal vaccine mandate, exemptions
>> Covid-19: Europe okays Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older
Vaccination with two doses of the Pfizer jab stays highly effective against severe Covid — including the Delta variant — for at least six months, an analysis of US patients said on Monday.
While previous data from clinical trials has shown jabs protect against hospitalisation, the study published in the Lancet measures one vaccine’s effectiveness over time in a real-world setting.
Australia will purchase 300,000 courses of Molnupiravir, the developmental oral treatment against Covid-19, if it is approved by the country's regulator, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.
Developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, Molnupiravir is a new drug against Covid-19 in the form of a capsule. Clinical trials have shown that the treatment is effective against all Covid-19 variants and reduces the risk of being hospitalised or dying "by half".
However, the country has said it would not welcome international tourists back until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority.
Last week, the premier outlined plans to allow vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to fly overseas from November for the first time since an extraordinarily tough travel ban took effect in March last year.
UAE reports 176 Covid-19 cases, 258 recoveries, 1 ...
