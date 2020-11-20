Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,269 Covid-19 cases, 840 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 15.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,269 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 840 recoveries.

Three deaths were also reported. As many as 129,558 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to more than 15.4 million tests so far.

In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. The UAE has conducted over 15.4 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread.

As winter nears and coronavirus cases surge across the Middle East, the regional director for the World Health Organization said that the only way to avoid mass deaths is for countries to quickly tighten restrictions and enforce preventative measures.

Noting that the virus had sickened over 3.6 million people and killed more than 76,000 in the region over the past nine months, the official warned “the lives of as many people — if not more — are at stake,” urging action to “prevent this tragic premonition from becoming a reality.”

More than 60 per cent of all new infections in the past week were reported from Iran, Jordan and Morocco. Cases are also up in Pakistan and Lebanon, which went under lockdown earlier this week. Jordan, Tunisia and Lebanon have reported the biggest single-day death spikes from the region.

Meanwhile in UAE, the police in coordination with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team has launched an intensified campaign in the emirate to ensure residents are following all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The authorities said most of the cases were caused by gatherings resulting from family and social visits without compliance to precautionary measures.