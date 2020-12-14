Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,092 Covid-19 cases, 670 recoveries, 1 death

More than 18.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,092 cases of Covid-19, along with 670 recoveries. One death was also reported.

As many as new 98,562 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 18.5 million so far.

Meanwhile, with more private hospitals joining the vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the UAE on Sunday, residents heaved a sigh of relief and hope. In Abu Dhabi, a total of 34 private hospitals from VPS Healthcare and NMC groups are offering vaccines.

More than 71.15 million people have been reported to be infected by coronavirus globally and deaths have crossed 1.6 million. With 298,101 deaths and over 16.1 million confirmed cases, the US tops the list of 20 countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

The US began shipping vaccine nationwide as it launched a massive immunisation effort on Sunday, while in Germany an explosion of cases forced a return to partial lockdown.

Delivery trucks with special refrigeration equipment rolled out of a facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, as part of a public-private plan to ship millions of doses of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to vulnerable Americans.

As the mobilisation unfolds, an initial 2.9 million doses are to be delivered by Wednesday, with officials saying 20 million Americans could receive the two-shot regimen by year end, and 100 million by March.