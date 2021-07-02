British PM Johnson says India's Covid shot should be accepted in travel schemes

About 5 million people in Britain thought to have had Covishield jabs made by Serum Institute in India.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he saw no reason why people who received Indian-made AstraZeneca (AZN.L) Covid-19 vaccines should be left out of vaccine passport schemes after the European Union did not initially recognise it.

About 5 million people in Britain are thought to have had the vaccine made by Serum Institute in India, known as Covishield.

"I see no reason at all why the MHRA-approved vaccines should not be recognised as part of the vaccine passports and I'm very confident that that will not prove to be a problem," Johnson said at a joint news conference with Angela Merkel, referring to Britain's medicines regulator.