175 shops closed in UAE for flouting Covid-19 rules

The commercial establishments were hauled up for their failure to adhere to the precautionary measures to keep the contagion at bay.

The Ajman Municipality authorities have enforced closure of 175 commercial establishments and penalised another 437 for their failure to comply with novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) norms, which were enforced by the northern emirate’s health department.

The civic body has conducted 7,968 inspection drives since the viral outbreak was initially reported.

Khalid Mueen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, said the inspection drives were launched in a bid to rein in the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

So far, the civic body authorities have issued 50 circulars to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure public health and safety.

Al Hosani said that health awareness and education programmes for the community and commercial establishments topped the civic body's agenda.

“The municipality teams also took part in national sterilisation programmes,” he added.

The civic body also participated in joint inspection campaigns with its strategic partners in tackling the viral outbreak in Ajman.

Al Hosani reinforced that the municipality kept pace with 100% digital transformation in providing best services to its customers amid the Covid-19 outbreak. “We are providing services to our customers 100% electronically. The implementation of the electronic transformation in the municipal services has led to a tremendous increase in customers’ satisfaction,” he added.

