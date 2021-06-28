>
Veteran Pakistani actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away aged 95

APP/Lahore
Filed on June 28, 2021

(APP file)

Begum Khursheed Shahid was a Pride of Performance recipient.

Legendary Pakistani film and TV star Begum Khursheed Shahid died after a prolonged illness at the age of 95 in Lahore on Sunday.

Salman Shahid, Khursheed’s son, confirmed the news of her passing and told the media his mother had been on a ventilator since she suffered a cardiac arrest a couple of days ago, The Express Tribune reported.

She was born in 1926 and started her acting as well as singing career at the age of nine.

Begum Khursheed Shahid received the country's highest civilian award, the Pride of Performance, in 1984.

Uncle Urfi’, ‘Zair, Zabar, Pesh’ and ‘Parchaiyan’ were some of the best dramas of the deceased.

Begum Khursheed Shahid's funeral prayers were offered at Defence Housing Authority (DHA), which was attended by a large number of people from showbiz industry besides her relatives.




 
 
 
