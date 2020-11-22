>
Kiss to host virtual NYE concert from Dubai

Kiss on stage

Band setting up a global stream event at UAE hotel this festive season

With concert venues dark across the globe, there’s currently only one country with the facilities to host a band the size of Kiss and that’s right here in the UAE.

The group will host a virtual event live from Atlantis The Palm on New Year’s Eve.

Appropriately named ‘Kiss 2020 Goodbye’ the veteran rockers confirmed the December 31 show with a video posted to Instagram. The clip, which went up on @kissonline this weekend, talks of 50 4k cameras being mounted on stage giving viewers a 360-degree view of all the action.

“#KISSARMY!! KISS is bringing the (heat) with the LARGEST live streaming event of the year as KISS lights 2020 ON FIRE live on stage from @atlantisthepalm this New Year’s Eve,” reads the upload’s caption. “Get ready to #KISS2020Goodbye and BRING THE MUSIC BACK as we ring in 2021 in true KISS fashion.”

Famed for their outlandish hair, makeup and costumes, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform their greatest hits including Rock and Roll All Nite from a career approaching its 50th anniversary.

Tickets to the live stream begin at $39.99 and go up to $249.99 for a VIP package, which will include limited edition content. Check out kissonline.com for purchases and info. (david@khaleejtimes.com)

