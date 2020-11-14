>
Chris Pratt joins 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

IANS
Filed on November 14, 2020

Thor was last seen aboard the Star-Lord's ship in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt will join the upcoming superhero movie, Thor: Love And Thunder, as Star-Lord.

Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy character will make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth Thor film. He joins the existing cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, reports variety.com. Plot details of the new Thor film have been kept tightly under wraps.

Thor was last seen aboard Star-Lord's spaceship, in the closing scenes of the 2019 blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame.

In an interview to comicbook.com in March, actor Vin Diesel, who voices the plant-like alien Groot in the Guardians franchise, had hinted that the cosmic team will be part of Thor: Love And Thunder.

With the film, Portman is returning to the franchise for the first time since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, reprising her role as Jane Foster.

Production is set to begin in Australia in January, with Taika Waititi returning as director.




 
 
 
