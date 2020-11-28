Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar team up for 'Bachchan Pandey'

Bollywood stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are coming together for the first time, in action-comedy, Bachchan Pandey.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “AKSHAY KUMAR - ARSHAD WARSI... #AkshayKumar and #ArshadWarsi teamed for the first time for action-comedy #BachchanPandey... Costars #KritiSanon... Shoot begins Jan 2021 in #Jaisalmer... Will continue till March 2021... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala.”

Sharing more details, he tweeted, “#BachchanPandey character details... XCLUSIV... #AkshayKumar plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor. #KritiSanon portrays a journalist who wishes to be a director. #ArshadWarsi to star as #Akshay’s friend. One more actress will be signed soon.”

Bachchan Pandey marks the superstar’s 10th collaboration with friend and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala.