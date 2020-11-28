Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar team up for 'Bachchan Pandey'
The film marks Akshay's 10th collaboration with film producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
Bollywood stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are coming together for the first time, in action-comedy, Bachchan Pandey.
Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “AKSHAY KUMAR - ARSHAD WARSI... #AkshayKumar and #ArshadWarsi teamed for the first time for action-comedy #BachchanPandey... Costars #KritiSanon... Shoot begins Jan 2021 in #Jaisalmer... Will continue till March 2021... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala.”
Sharing more details, he tweeted, “#BachchanPandey character details... XCLUSIV... #AkshayKumar plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor. #KritiSanon portrays a journalist who wishes to be a director. #ArshadWarsi to star as #Akshay’s friend. One more actress will be signed soon.”
Bachchan Pandey marks the superstar’s 10th collaboration with friend and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
