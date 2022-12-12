Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds a new A321neo to its fleet

The national airline celebrates doubling its fleet with the arrival of its eighth aircraft

Mon 12 Dec 2022

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is ramping up operations and meeting the airline’s ambitious growth plans by expanding its state-of-the-art fleet.

The additional aircraft will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to enhance frequencies and offer tourists and residents hassle-free, affordable travel in both the UAE and throughout the region to the very best destinations.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has a plethora of year-round travel opportunities with culturally rich destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises.

“We are delighted to welcome our new state-of-the-art aircraft and reaffirm our commitment to expanding safe and efficient travel for all customers. Our new aircraft enable us to enhance our incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences and add an eclectic mix of new destinations to our ever growing network," Michael Berlouis, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said.

"Our recent exciting expansion into Central Asia, the Maldives and throughout the Gulf showcases the strength of regional connectivity and we are committed to providing travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone across the region. We are excited for future growth in 2023 and we look forward to seeing you on-board our new aircraft soon,” he said.

The airline has a young fleet composed of eight brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

Mark Souter, senior vice-president of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to see Wizz Air Abu Dhabi reach another important milestone which is testament to the airline’s sustained growth within both the local and international air travel markets. Building on our strong partnership, we look forward to this expansion continuing and our connectivity between Abu Dhabi and the World being further enhanced”.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia), among others.

