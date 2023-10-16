Winners of Arab Franchise Awards 2023 announced

Awards recognise the excellence in the franchise industry

Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai with the winners of Arab Franchise Awards 2023 Ceremony in Dubai. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 5:41 PM

The Arab Franchise Awards, held concurrently with Arab Franchise Expo event which concluded in Dubai recently, recognised the excellence in the franchise industry of the Arab world announced the winners of 2023. Franchise industry leaders filled the Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 — Grand Lounge to celebrate 2023’s top franchise entrepreneurs, leaders, and their legacy.

The ceremony began with a keynote speech by the chief guest of the event, Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, about the latest insights into the importance of home-grown franchise brands and how these trends can influence the local economy.

Among the winners of ‘Corporate Hall of Fame Award’ was Adnoc Distribution, Aramex, Galadari Food and Beverages Company and Grant Thornton Kuwait. Gaurav Marya of Franchise India Holdings and Dr Radzali Hasaan, chairman of Malaysia Franchise Association, were honoured with “Individual Hall of Fame” award for their contributions to the global franchise industry.

Barns café of Saudi Arabia won the Best Arab Coffee Brand, Reflexion lounge won the Best Shisha franchise Award, IRMG UAE won the best franchise development company of the year award, ISSO of Colombo won the best seafood franchise award, 55 coffee won the best home grown coffee brand of Oman, Astoria restaurants won the best international brand of the year award, Action coach won the best Business coach franchise award and F&B pillars won the best international franchise consulting firm award and Chain-Oman won the home grown franchise consulting firm award .

“The Painlty store” a Franchise startup by Emirati celebrity artist Maisoon Al Saleh won the Franchise Startup of the year award, “Brainy n Bright” of USA won the best Edtech Franchise Award, Barns café of Saudi Arabia won the best café in the Arab world Awards respectively.

Under the individual category, James Walker of Experiential Brands, USA won the lifetime achievement award, Sary Hamway, founder of the Franchise Trainer, won the lifetime achievement award, Mohamed Al Zain of Barns café won the franchise CEO of the Year, Steve McAteer of ArabbCo won the best franchise consultant of the year award respectively.

Under the women franchise category, Abeer Juliah of National Franchises, KSA and Melissa Murray, Partner of Bird & Bird,UK and Venus Barak of Franglobal India won the “Women Franchise Leader Awards “respectively.

The success of the show has led organisers to aim for an even bigger event next year. Chairman of Arab Franchise Expo Khaled Almaeena said: “The immense response to this year’s Arab Franchise Expo and Awards has prompted us to target for over more franchise brands for the next year’s event, covering 15 industry sectors to make sure home grown brands from Arab countries gain global exposure.”