Uber appoints new GM for the UAE and Levant

The insurance intermediary is undergoing a complete overhaul of its business and is looking to fuel its next leg of growth using AI and new age technology
Uber has announced the appointment of Pia El Hachem as the general manager at Uber across the UAE, Jordan, and Lebanon.
In her new role, Pia will be leading Uber’s strategy, operations, policy, and business development, while overseeing the company’s end-to-end business.
Pia has been at Uber since 2018 as the strategy and planning lead for the Mena region and later expanded her scope to the Sub-Saharan Africa region. In her previous roles at Uber, Pia contributed to developing the strategy and business plans for the MEA region, and most recently, setting priorities and growing the business in various markets.
“It is an honor for me to take on this new role at Uber, building on my tenure developing the business,” said Pia, commenting on her new appointment.
“I am looking forward to leading the Uber business with a focus on our efforts towards achieving our sustainable mobility goals, expanding our product portfolio to meet local needs, as well as, and of course, growing our ride sharing business across all three countries,” she said.
“Through her years of experience and previous roles at Uber, Pia has proven to be an exemplary strategist and leader, perfectly suited for her new role as GM of UAE and Levant”, said Frans Hiemstra, director and general manager of Uber Middle East & Africa.
“I'm looking forward to Pia elevating our offerings and advancing the Uber business in these strategic markets, as she takes on this new responsibility,” he added.
Prior to joining Uber, Pia was a management consultant at Strategy&, where she worked closely with clients across different industries on developing and implementing strategies in the Middle East and South-East Asia.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The insurance intermediary is undergoing a complete overhaul of its business and is looking to fuel its next leg of growth using AI and new age technology
The new gas processing and marketing company, Adnoc Gas, will come into effective on January 1, 2023
UAE President chairs Adnoc board of directors meeting; approves plan to bring forward the company’s five million barrels per day oil production capacity expansion to 2027 as part of the accelerated growth strategy
Americana Restaurants plans duel listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Saudi Stock Exchange; allocates a minimum of 1,000 shares to UAE retail investors
Four agreements signed so far to facilitate UAE startups’ growth in South Korea, India, Latvia and Saudi Arabian markets
The agreement will also see the introduction of the first Nobu restaurant in Abu Dhabi; All set on Mamsha Beach, directly opposite Aldar’s Saadiyat Grove development and adjacent to the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi
WTI hits lowest since Dec 2021, Brent at lowest since Jan 2022; Clashes in Shanghai as Covid protests flare across China; Investors focus on next Opec+ meeting on Dec 4
China-linked stocks took the brunt of selling in Asia, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closing down more than one per cent and Shanghai off 0.8 per cent. The yuan slipped more than one per cent