UAE, WEF sign partnership agreements

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 7:13 PM

The UAE has signed several partnership agreements with the World Economic Forum in Davos to enhance the framework of cooperation and joint efforts in strategic sectors and areas of global interest.

The agreements were signed during a high-level meeting between Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and president, on the sidelines of the WEF annual meeting.

The meeting witnessed the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED); Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General of Cop28; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice-President of the UAE Gender Balance Council.

Al Gergawi said the UAE aims to consolidate its position as a reliable partner and a global hub for positive change at the regional and international levels. “The partnership with the World Economic Forum contributes to strengthening the UAE's efforts aimed at meeting the current and future stages’ requirements. It also strengthens the UAE's position as a regional and global center for studying innovative government practices and developing mechanisms to support government work.”

“The UAE has been a longstanding partner of the World Economic Forum. The complex and interconnected challenges of today require global cooperation to drive tangible, systems-positive change for the long-term. The Forum is proud to partner with the United Arab Emirates and its forward-looking leadership on cross-cutting initiatives to bring this transformative approach to accelerating climate action, and bolstering trade resilience,” Schwab said.

He announced the WEF’s collaboration with the UAE to organize the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2023 (AMGFC23), to be held in Dubai, on 16-17 October 2023.

The Ministry of Economy of the UAE and The Department of Economic Development of Abu Dhabi signed a grant agreement with the WEF regarding the organization of an annual forum for TradeTech Global: Catalyzing trade technology deployment.

The UAE also signed a framework agreement with the WEF about the Global Future Councils, to be organized in the UAE, Dubai on November 2023.

