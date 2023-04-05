UAE, other SWFs deploy Dh114 billion in March

Support followed an industry report showed showing US crude inventories fell
Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) in the UAE and other countries saw a steep acceleration in deal activities, deploying $31.1 billion (Dh114 billion) in March 2023 alone.
According to the Global Sovereign Wealth Fund data, a total of 52 deals were closed in March. The UAE’s sovereign funds —Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia) and Mubadala — closed five deals each of $4.4 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively, last month.
Turkey Wealth Fund was the largest investor in March, pumping $5.8 billion into three state banks, followed by Singapore’s GIC at $5.5 billion, Adia at $4.4 billion, Canada’s CPP at $3.0 billion and Mubadala at $2.0 billion.
Last month, Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs issued resolutions reconstituting the board of directors of Mubadala, with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, as the Chairman of Adia.
In the Middle East, around 40 sovereign wealth funds and public provident funds control $5 trillion in assets under management.
Support followed an industry report showed showing US crude inventories fell
The agreement builds on a long-standing partnership between Borouge and Somochem
According to Forbes, the wealth of half of the world’s billionaires has declined compared to last year
Vacancies fell from 10.6m in January, the Labour Department said
Rupee selling for 79 in the open market
Project revival helps reverse oil majors' exit from Iraq
Country steps up fight against soaring consumer prices
Rosneft plans to sell 11m barrels every month to Indian Oil from April