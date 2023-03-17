UAE, India to work closely in ceramics trade

Roadshow highlights opportunities for collaboration

Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al- Kindi with (from left) Manoj Gopalani, K. Kalimuthu and others at the event. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 6:06 PM

In the wake of increasing construction activities in the UAE, ceramic and tile manufacturers have found the country to be a very lucrative market. In this regard, Emerald Worldwide Connections Private Limited recently organised the CBIS Dubai Roadshow 2023. It provided an opportunity for premier ceramic manufacturers from India to connect with potential buyers to facilitate and foster business opportunities.

The event soughtto meet the growing demand of ceramic products in the GCC countries and strengthen trade ties between UAE and India,

The chief guest, Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al- Kindi, former Minister of Environment and Water, UAE said: “I should appreciate Emerald Worldwide Connections Pvt Ltd for taking the initiative to organize such a program particularly with a view to give the platform where the entrepreneurs can share their ideas , discuss their concern – openly and efficiently and effectively communicate to the growth of economy of the country” He further emphasized on the importance of entrepreneurship and sustainable growth of the UAE economy and stated: “ I am happy to understand that this conference brings together prominent entrepreneurs who are doing commendable work in the ceramic and bath industry, so that I am sure that this show will be a real inspiration to work together for a better future.”

K. Kalimuthu, Consul – Economic, Trade and Commerce, Consulate General of India said: “India and UAE have had a great history and trade relationship. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) presents a lot of opportunities to the two nations to take the trade to next level.”

Manoj Gopalani, Managing Director of Emerald Worldwide, said: “India is one of the largest hubs for quality ceramics. With high investments and constant innovation in technology, processes and designs, India has the potential to meet the demand and develop strong trade relations with the UAE.” The recent trade meet held in Dubai proved to be fruitful for both parties and will go a long way in further sustaining this relationship”, he further remarked.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the Indian ceramic tiles market is expected to reach $7.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6 per cent from 2020-2027. India is currently ranked second in the world for production of ceramic products.