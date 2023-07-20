UAE: Honor launches new AI-packed mobile phones, free gifts worth nearly Dh600

New devices are equipped with an eye-comfort display and 200MP ultra-clear camera

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 4:52 PM

Consumer technology major Honor launched the latest variants of its 90 series in the UAE and region, packed with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for enhanced experience to shoot and edit videos for social media.

Honor 90 5G and Honor 90 Lite 5G are set to make their debut in several countries across the Middle East region, including the UAE, KSA, Iraq, South Africa, and other selected countries.

The Honor 90 Lite 5G features a rear 100MP triple camera system, 6.7-inch Edgeless Display, 13GB (8+5) RAM + 256 ROM storage and a 4500mAh battery in a slim and elegant design.

The new devices are equipped with an eye-comfort display and 200MP ultra-clear camera, delivering an exceptional smartphone experience for users.

Available in three colours - diamond silver, emerald green, and midnight black, the Honor 90 would be available for pre-order from July 21, starting from Dh1,599 for 19GB (12+7) + 256GB version and Dh1,999 for 19GB (12+7) + 512GB version with free gifts worth Dh597 including Honor Choice Earbuds X3 and 1-year screen protection. While open sales for the new devices would begin on July 28 across major retailers in the UAE.

The new handsets are packed with a large 5,000mAh battery that can power the device for an entire day. Users can recharge the smartphone to 45 per cent in just 15 minutes using the provided charger allowing them to quickly power up their device and enjoy gaming, music, and video streaming while on the move.

With the Instant Movie, users can transform their footage into a captivating 15-second video clip, perfectly tailored for social media sharing. Through AI Video Recommendation, it analyses the scene and recommends the ideal video mode from 5 modes Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-up, Multi-video, and Solo cut mode.

“This smartphone will revolutionise the world of video shooting, thanks to its advanced AI technologies that elevate smartphone videography to new levels. It also incorporates innovative eye-care technologies that prioritize the well-being of users' eyes during prolonged phone usage, ensuring a zero-risk viewing experience,” said Mafeijian (Mr House), general manager of Honor GCC. “Now we control a seven per cent market share and aim to command 10 per cent by the end of the year and 20 per cent by 2025,” he added.

In addition, the Chinese giant also introduced its new tablet Honor Pad X9, boasting an impressive 11.5-inch display, a six-speaker audio system with Histen sound tuning technology, and up to 128GB storage.

The Chinese firm also announced its partnership as the Official Smartphone Partner of the world's largest esports and gaming festival, "Gamers 8" which boasted a staggering prize pool of $45 million, along with top brands and leaders from different industries. In addition, Honor Magic5 Pro became the 2023 PMWI Official Smartphone Partner with PUBG Mobile, further solidifying its presence in the gaming industry.