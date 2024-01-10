UAE has world's lowest emigration rates

Memorandums of Understanding aim to contribute to the development of key sectors of India’s economy
The UAE tops the list of countries that people don’t want to move from, a study showed on Wednesday.
A recent study by Top Move revealed that the UAE had the lowest emigration rates across the world. An astounding 99.37 per cent of the UAE population chose to stay within the country, influenced by its high quality of life.
The study by Top Move experts analysed emigration data from various national governmental databases to identify top 10 countries people don’t want to move from. A score, aiming to identify the most favourable countries for staying, was calculated based on the % of emigrants, happiness level, quality of life and cost of living data. The top 10 of countries were then ranked by their emigration percentages.
Second on the list is Japan, where 98.95 per cent of the people choose to stay. “This preference is influenced by Japan’s strong cultural ties, favourable quality of life, and the lowest cost of living among the countries in the ranking,” a statement from Top Move said.
The United States, with the largest population on the list, ranks 4th as the country people don’t want to move from. Its diverse culture, economic opportunities, and happiness levels contribute to its strong national appeal, despite a higher cost of living.
According to the study, only 54 per cent of Finns choose not to stay in their country, mainly because Finland is the world’s happiest country with a high quality of life.
Having the highest quality of life on the list, The Netherlands rounds out the top ten.
