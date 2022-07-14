UAE: Gold prices slip fearing Fed could hike rates more aggressively

A wide-reaching crackdown on the technology sector has often hit stock prices in Hong Kong and Shanghai
Gold prices slipped on Thursday morning, with bullion's outlook hurt by fears the US Federal Reserve could go for a more aggressive interest rate hike this month to fight sky-rocketing inflation.
Spot gold fell 0.24 per cent to $1,726.92 per ounce by 9.08am UAE time.
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh209.25 per gram at the opening of the market on Thursday. While 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh196.75, Dh187.5 and Dh160.75 per gram, respectively.
Data released on Wednesday showed US annual consumer prices jumped 9.1 per cent in June, the sharpest spike in more than four decades.
A rallying dollar sent gold prices to a near one-year low on Wednesday following the inflation report, but a retreat in the greenback helped bullion make a sharp recovery and end the session marginally higher.
Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, believes that a US dollar correction is on the way, hence, some short-term relief may also be coming gold's way, allowing it to rally somewhat.
"Gold appears to be trying to trace out a temporary bottom at the $1,707.00 area, with $1,700 and longer-term support at $1,675 an ounce looking safe for now. Failure of $1,675 still signals more pain ahead, though. Gold has resistance at $1,745, now a double top. That is followed by $1,780, and $1,800, its June downward trendline," said Halley.
ALSO READ:
"The CPI release generated volatility but not direction," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX, reasoning that markets now likely expected the Fed to front-load rates more, and not necessarily tighten more overall, but said gold still had a bearish outlook.
- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
A wide-reaching crackdown on the technology sector has often hit stock prices in Hong Kong and Shanghai
Europe has historically relied on the Kremlin for around 40 per cent of its natural gas
Dubai welcomed 6.17 million overnight visitors from January to May 2022.
About 1,030 Brazilian companies that became part of the Brazilian pavilion at the Expo and secured business deals of $648 million during the event are expecting additional deals worth $3.4 billion in the next 12 months, according to an official statement.
It has been proposed in the public consultation document that realised gain or loss on the capital items will be considered while calculating taxable profits or losses.
The WGC believes that gold will face two key headwinds during the second half of 2022: higher nominal interest rates and a potentially stronger dollar.
According to a recent survey, there has been a 300 per cent increase in education loan applications.
Many marketplace operators would like to believe that they are only acting as an intermediary connecting the actual supplier and the actual recipients.