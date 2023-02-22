UAE eyes renewables partnerships with India, Jaber says

India’s goal of adding 500 gigawatts of clean energy in the next seven years is a powerful statement of intent, Dr Sultan Al Jaber told the World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) Group CEO, said recognised India’s prominent global role and noted that the country is soon to become the world’s third largest economy. — Reuters file photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 4:59 PM

The UAE will explore all partnership opportunities with India to help the south Asian country’s growth and low carbon plans, the UAE’s climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 summit said on Wednesday.

“India’s goal of adding 500 gigawatts of clean energy in the next seven years is a powerful statement of intent,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber told the World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi.

“As one of the largest investors in renewables, the UAE will explore all opportunities for partnership with India.”

The UAE, a major Opec oil exporter, is hosting the COP28 climate summit this year scheduled to take place in Dubai between November 30 and December 12. It will be the second Arab state to do so after Egypt in 2022.

The conference will be the first global assessment of progress since the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015 to limit global warming.

Dr Al Jaber reiterated on Wednesday he would keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius front and centre at the summit.

“The goal of keeping 1.5 alive is non-negotiable,” he said.

The Paris Agreement commits countries to limit the global average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to aim for 1.5 degrees Celsius, a level which if crossed could unleash far more severe climate change effects, scientists say.

As COP28 president, Dr Al Jaber will help shape the conference agenda and intergovernmental negotiations.

He also heads the UAE’s state oil giant Adnoc and his appointment has fuelled activist concerns that big industry is hijacking the world’s response to the global warming crisis.

On Wednesday, Jaber said he would continue to listen and engage with all in the lead up to COP28, including civil society and the private sector.

“Let’s remember that the world makes progress through partnership, not polarisation,” he said.

Dr Al Jaber also recognised India’s prominent global role and noted that the country, which assumes the Presidency of the G20 this year, is soon to become the world’s third largest economy.

“India’s sustainable development is critical, not just for India, but for the whole world," he said.

“We need to transform food systems, that account for one third of global emissions. Embrace agri-tech to feed a growing planet on a limited carbon budget. And enhance water use so that everyone on this planet has access to safe drinking water," the minister said.

At COP28, he said transforming our food and water systems will be given the same attention as transitioning our energy and industrial systems.

"We need to advance on all fronts at the same time,” he said.

Recognising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as guiding India on its path to a prosperous and sustainable future, he emphasised the UAE’s support for India’s G20 focus on transformative action towards a cleaner, greener, and bluer future, with just and equitable growth for all.

Following his address, on the sidelines of the World Sustainable Development Summit, Dr. Al Jaber was presented with the Distinguished Alumni Award by the Vice Chancellor of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Prateek Sharma. Its first-ever recipient. Dr. Al Jaber was awarded in light of his achievements and contributions to climate action.

“This was a great honor for me personally and a testament to the UAE leadership’s commitment to embed the principles of sustainability into our development as a nation,” Dr. Al Jaber said.

In 2010, while CEO of Masdar, Dr. Al Jaber received an honorary doctorate from TERI University’s visionary founder, Dr Rajendra Pachauri.

— With inputs from Reuters