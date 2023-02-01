Top NRIs in Dubai hail India's budget

Raising income tax threshold, focus on infrastructure and affordable housing will help boost the economy, they say

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in red, leaves her office for President's house before presenting the federal budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. - AP

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 2:08 PM

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, founder president, Thumbay Group, said the overall outlook of the budget is positive and growth-driven, focusing on important sectors that will surely be the key driving force in the growth of India’s economy, and achieving the aim of $5 trillion mark by 2025. “The key highlights for us have been the importance given to green growth, youth empowerment, allocation to health research and setting up of AI centres, thus making India a shining example of global hub of excellence,” he added.

Shiwang Suraj, Founder & Director of Inframantra: “The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023 is quite robust and centered around the nation’s progress, with a focus on increasing economic efficiency and infrastructure growth. Increasing the budget to Rs790 billion for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), will further strengthen the real estate sector and end users. In the budget 2023, there was also an emphasis on sustainable development with climate action being one of the central themes. We welcome the Finance Minister’s focus and impetus on job creation and urban development. It will spur the growth of the Indian economy.”

Ankit Alok Bagaria, Co-Founder, Loopworm, termed the Union Budget 2023-24 “short and crisp” saying that the budget would help farmers, established businesses, and startups in the agri & allied agriculture space. “The Rs60 billion infusion to promote fisheries would help shrimp farming the most. Decreasing import duties on feed ngredients are going to help the feed manufacturers and help formalise animal agriculture but would lead to reduced margins for domestic feed ingredient manufacturers. For young startups, the agri accelerator fund is a good initiative but there was less focus to promote agri-startups at the growth stage. Funds to support bio-based products to promote natural farming should boost the plant Bio-stimulant & Bio-fertiliser industry,” stated Bagaria, while welcoming the budget. “Significant agricultural credit support and significant fund infusion in allied agri sectors should promote existing farmers and people looking for secondary income streams to set up livestock/ poultry/ fish/ insect farms which would lead to a growth in non-arable land agriculture,” he added.

Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group said the new measures announced in the budget may certainly help unleash the Indian economy’s potential. However, from a real estate point of view, there were no major direct announcements that could be seen as immediate booster shots. The enhanced allocation for PM Awaas Yojana by 66 per cent to over Rs790 billion is certainly a boost for affordable housing, which was flagging due to increased input costs and also because the buyers in this segment, mostly from the unorganised sector, were still reeling under the impact of the pandemic. It is another step towards the government’s ‘Housing for All’ mission. The budget lays much emphasis on building the infrastructure of the country, with emphasis on last-mile connectivity. Improved urban infrastructure will provide further impetus to Tier 2 & 3 cities. The unwavering focus on infrastructure will indirectly drive real estate growth over the next one year. The tourism sector also has something to cheer for as the budget aims to boost domestic and international tourism.”

CA Dhaval Jasani, founder and CEO, ZTI Global said the budget has no negative news, all positive, be it for the people below the poverty line, the salaried class and the Indian economy at large. “Capex, exceeding Rs10 trillion, that is more than $122 billion, is a major boost for infrastructure development, directly contributing to reduction in logistics costs, propelling further export growth,” he added.

Jai Prakash Agarwal, treasurer, ICAI Dubai Chapter agreed that the increase of capital expenditure to Rs10 trillion shows the long-term vision of the government in building the future of India. “Relief is provided to the middle class by increasing the basic exemption from Rs500,000 to Rs700,000. This is the investment of government today in the middle class of India to shape the country’s future. A little disappointment is natural as no relief or exemption to NRIs but happy with the long term growth vision of India,” he added.