Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn steps down, but will remain with company through year's end

The company recorded revenues of $1.225b in the first half of 2023, marking an increase of 62 per cent compared to the first half of 2022
Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn is departing after 13 years with the the electric vehicle and solar panel maker.
Kirkhorn stepped down Friday but will remain with Tesla through the end of the year to “support a seamless transition,” according to the Austin, Texas, company.
Shares of Tesla Inc. slipped more than 2% at the opening bell amid a broader sell-off in the electric vehicle sector. Rivian fell 4%a and Lucid fell more than 3%.
Vaibhav Taneja was named CFO in addition to his current role as chief accounting officer, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday.
Kirkhorn has been CFO for the past four years and was a consistent participant in the company's quarterly earnings conference calls.
The filing gave no reason for the departure, but said Tesla has experienced tremendous growth during Kirkhorn's tenure.
ALSO READ:
Kirkhorn has sold more than $6 million worth of Tesla stock this year, either as part of a prearranged trading plan or to satisfy tax obligations on vesting stock options, according to company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Taneja, 45, has been chief accounting officer since March of 2019, and served as controller since May of 2018.
The company recorded revenues of $1.225b in the first half of 2023, marking an increase of 62 per cent compared to the first half of 2022
There is no better day and age to put my experience, expertise and passion into practice and to continue to lead the Academy into a new era of growth: Samar
As the economy heads into 2024, a more favourable oil output quota for the UAE will mean that oil GDP becomes supportive to economic growth once more
The venture will focus on aircraft leasing, special flight operations and related services with an initially planned fleet of 20 commercial aircraft
According to the agency, the cut can be "extended or extended and deepened"
The emirate has several free zones, each with its own authority responsible for governing and regulating activities within the zone distinct from those in the mainland
S&P Global PMI reading indicated a sharp improvement in the health of the sector, supported by a marked expansion in output
The offer provides a unique opportunity to generate value by bringing together key real estate and hospitality assets, says minister