UAE: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Flip5 available from August 11; big discount on pre-orders

Shoppers pre-ordering Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 1TB will get the device for the price of 512GB

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 3:16 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics is targeting 77 per cent growth in the foldable mobile phone category across the GCC region and 80 per cent in the UAE in 2023, said a senior official on Thursday.

Fadi Abu Shamat, head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said every market in the GCC is unique.

“The UAE is the most mature market. Therefore, our ambitions are even higher. For us, the UAE has always been a key market and the first to receive products. We are targeting 80 per cent growth. It’s challenging, but we know that consumers are ready and they love our devices,” he said.

Abu Shamat was speaking on the sidelines of the lunch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9 Series and Galaxy Watch6 Series in Dubai on Thursday. The newly-launched devices will be available from August 11 and pre-orders are currently underway.

“This year has been exceptionally kind to us overall in terms of smartphones, wearables and tablet categories. Globally, the economic situation is not living up to expectations, yet, thankfully, the UAE and GCC countries have witnessed continuous growth. This year, we expect to close at almost 12 per cent growth across all categories. For the flagship category of $600 and above, we are witnessing growth at a much higher pace,” said bin Shamat.

Pre-orders & prices

The company is targeting 40 per cent more pre-orders than last year.

“Fold mobiles are seeing a strong presence in the region. This shows that previous consumers are upgrading devices. Flip is witnessing staggering growth of 50 per cent in the pre-order phase. It means we are retaining our loyal customer base and doubling our Flip users,” said bin Shamat.

Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB has been priced at Dh6,799 or Dh283 a month. Consumers will get 2-year Samsung Care+, up to 10X Samsung Rewards points and more. While 1TB will cost Dh8,149 or Dh340 a month. The consumers will get a complimentary Premium Edition Pack and also earn 10X Samsung Rewards points. It comes in three colours – icy blue, phantom black and cream.

Consumers pre-ordering will get Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB for the price of 256GB, saving Dh450. The new gadget comes in four colours – mint, graphite, lavender and cream.

The UAE shoppers pre-ordering Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 1TB will get the device for the price of 512GB.

The company is offering a Dh1,100 discount for customers pre-ordering Galaxy Tab S9 1TB as the price has been discounted to Dh5,499 or Dh229 a month. However, terms and conditions apply.

These prices and discounts are available for purchases made through the Samsung website only.

For retail, customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold5 or Z Flip5 will receive 1-year Samsung Care+. Samsung Members will also receive four months of YouTube Premium, 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, four months of OSN+, three months of Shahid VIP and 1-year Entertainer membership.

Galaxy Tab S9 Series customers will benefit from a free Galaxy Buds2 and 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. Samsung Members will additionally benefit from four months of YouTube Premium, four months of OSN+, 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and three months of Shahid VIP subscriptions, and one year of Entertainer membership. Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch6 Series customers will receive complimentary Galaxy Buds2.

Fadi Abu Shamat said the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are revolutionary devices, overcoming the challenges associated with folding screens to deliver durable and stylish devices.

“We've seen an overwhelming response to our pre-order offers, which have been extremely encouraging. As we launch the new devices in the market, we are excited to surpass this demand. We forecast an aggressive double-digit growth in our mobile ecosystem throughout the year,” he added.

“The GCC markets' ever-evolving and vibrant landscape underscores the significance of providing an exciting mobile experience that also enhances the new growth chapter in the region. As we reveal robust local partnerships, we are poised to forge impactful experiences for our valued consumers,” said DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics.

ALSO READ: