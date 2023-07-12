Threads users complain new Meta app is draining phone battery. Here's what you can do

The follow-up report, released last week, stated that the UAE is compliant with most of its 40 recommendations
Nearly a week after Meta launched its Threads app, several users have complained that the new social media platform is draining their device’s battery. Threads, which has been designed to rival Elon Musk’s Twitter, was launched in 100 countries for Android and iOS users on July 6.
“Goodbye Threads App. It's draining my ipad and iphone battery...” a person tweeted.
Another user asked, “Is Threads just .... murderous to anyone else's battery?”
“Threads is eating my battery rip this is not maintainable,” a user complained.
“Is Threads a drain on the iPhone battery or did something change with the iPhones lately? I'm hardly on the app…but lately my battery is draining way more than normal,” a comment read.
The reason for this battery drain remains unclear, a report in the MailOnline pointed out. It quoted cybersecurity expert Jake Moore as saying that "Meta apps have long been accused of causing iPhone battery draining".
"It could be because they are trying to understand more about their app and how users interact with it.
"A process called negative testing is used to help developers learn how people use the app to make it better and Facebook have been thought to use this in the past," the expert told the MailOnline.
If you too have experienced that the Threads app is eating up your battery, there are certain things you can do to fix it.
Threads users can try turning off the Background App Refresh setting on their phones. The function allows applications to keep looking for new updates and content even when you are not using it, which can cause your battery to drain faster than usual.
READ MORE:
The follow-up report, released last week, stated that the UAE is compliant with most of its 40 recommendations
World Bank data shows per capita national income in the UAE increased to $48,950 in 2022
The bitcoin price has almost doubled this year
This is driven by strong inflow of foreign tourists, increased trade, high demand for real estate sector on the back of influx of HNWIs among others
Dubai Chambers opens 6 international rep offices, plans 6 more in H2
Influx of investors has been a key driver of UAE real estate investment
Pact highlights Enoc Group’s efforts to catering the energy needs in the UAE