MSI launches world’s first gaming handheld with Intel’s Core Ultra in the Middle East

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 5:33 PM

MSI has launched the world’s first gaming handheld powered by Intel Core Ultra Processor – the Claw. Equipped with ARC graphics featuring up to 8 Xe cores and advanced XeSS technology, the Claw ensures smooth gameplay across various AAA titles. Its robust HyperFlow cooling system and a large 53Wh battery, coupled with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity which allows for high data transfer rates and external device connections, make it an exceptional handheld device for gamers.

“We’re proud to launch the MSI Claw in the MENA region. I hope the MSI Claw will impress gamers with its portable performance, display quality, elegant design and exclusive thunderbolt high-speed connectivity,” said Mudit Nigam, Marketing Manager - MSI Notebooks.

The Core™ Ultra stands out with its new silicon architecture, AI capabilities, and the pioneering ARCTM integrated graphics, boasting up to 8 Xe cores. This configuration delivers twice the graphical performance of previous generations. Enhanced by XeSS super-sampling technology, the ARCTM offers smooth gameplay at 1080p resolution and medium settings. Its SOC tile includes a media engine supporting advanced video codecs like AV1, H.265, and VP9, ensuring high-quality streaming with reduced performance demands.

MSI’s Claw represents a breakthrough in handheld gaming. Equipped with Intel Core™ Ultra processors and Intel XeSS technology, it elevates FPS for smooth, immersive gameplay, even in demanding AAA titles. The device incorporates MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow technology, featuring dual fans and heat pipes that efficiently dissipate heat. The intraflow thermal design optimizes airflow to cool internal components, ensuring top gaming performance.

The Claw boasts a class-leading 53Whr battery, offering an impressive 2-hour battery life under full workload, allowing gamers to enjoy prolonged sessions. Featuring the MSI Center M UI, providing easy access to key features and settings, including a quick game launcher and instant platform access. The Claw also supports the MSI APP Player, expanding gaming options to include both Windows and Android mobile games.

Ergonomically designed, the Claw fits comfortably in various hand sizes, enhancing the gaming experience. It features a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring a visually stunning and responsive gaming environment.

The MSI Claw is now available to shop online at https://ar.msi.com/Promotion/2024-claw-special-offer/nb and in major retailers across the UAE including Virgin Megastore, Sharaf DG, Geekay, Jumbo, Eros & Amazon as well as Computer Plaza with HyperX Al Ershad Computer Group and for KSA is exclusive with Jarir Bookstore.