Dubai: Over 250 Indian firms to take part in Gitex Global

India’s continuing participation in the global event assumes importance at a time when the country has over 99,000 startups

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 11:49 AM

More than 250 Indian technology companies will participate at the Gitex Global showcasing their latest products and solutions.

The five-day event is to be held on October 16-20, bringing together major ICT players from all over the world.

A high-level ICT delegation sponsored by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), the apex organisation of exporters of IT and related products, will also attend the world’s largest technology exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre, said Kamal Vachani, regional director of ESC.

The Council reappointed Vachani as regional representative for the UAE and the Middle East in an honorary capacity till September 2024.

“Backed by a select 50-member delegation consisting of some of the well-known enterprises, particularly from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, which will display innovative products and solutions at the India Pavilion, will generate a lot of business inquiries from the delegates and participating enterprises at the Gitex Global,” said Sandeep Narula, chairman, ESC.

The wide range of Indian products and solutions on display will include AI-enabled devices, banking solutions, cloud computing, cybersecurity, metaverse, educational solutions, telecom solutions, and a host of related items.

ESC has been participating regularly at the Gitex and various co-located events, giving the Indian ICT industry a rare opportunity to interface with global companies that source products and solutions.

“We have helped many Indian companies to hand-hold with reputed companies either to help them source their requirements, set up joint ventures, or import technologies. This year also we expect a lot of business linkages to get developed and nurtured,” added Veer Sagar, vice-chairman, ESC.

India’s continuing participation in the global event assumes importance at a time when the country has over 99,000 startups, including 108 unicorns, with a cumulative valuation of over $340 billion, said Gurmeet Singh, executive director, ESC.

India-UAE bilateral relations are strengthening, particularly with the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

