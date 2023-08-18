Apple warns iPhone users against sleeping next to phone while charging

Tech giant Apple has warned users against sleeping next to their iPhone in the safety information manual.

The company has asked customers to "use common sense" to avoid situations where one's skin is in direct contact with the phone or a charger.

The advisory adds, "don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source".

Additionally, the company informs users that they should charge their phone facing upwards, in a well-ventilated area. The document also asked users to "take special care" if they have a physical condition that affects their ability to detect heat against the body.

Apple even asked users to avoid prolonged skin contact with the charging cable and connector while it is connected to a power source. The firm says that this could cause discomfort and injury. It even added that sleeping or sitting on the charging cable should be avoided.

