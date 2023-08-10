Abu Dhabi hospital introduces da Vinci robot Xi for complex surgeries

It will enable surgeons to perform complex, minimally invasive procedures with unprecedented precision and efficiency

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 12:43 PM

An Abu Dhabi-based quaternary healthcare facility has introduced a state-of-the-art da Vinci Xi robotic system to elevate the standards of patient care to new heights.

The cutting-edge robot will enable Burjeel Medical City’s surgeons to perform complex, minimally invasive procedures with unprecedented precision and efficiency. Interestingly, it was named after the Renaissance icon Leonardo da Vinci partly because of the renowned Italian artist’s accurate study and representation of human anatomy.

Da Vinci Xi, an advanced robotic surgical system, offers numerous advantages over conventional surgery, including increased surgical precision, enhanced visualisation, and shorter recovery times.

Dr Jafaru Abu, director of robotic surgery at the hospital, who has performed many robotic-assisted surgeries in the UK before joining Burjeel Medical City, noted the new system will improve efficiency and patient outcomes.

“With this robotic technology, we can perform complex and minimally invasive surgical procedures with extreme dexterity and efficiency,” Dr Abu told Khaleej Times.

Equipped with immersive 3D high-definition visualisation technology, the da Vinci Xi robot presents surgeons with a highly detailed, magnified view of the surgical site. This enhanced visual clarity allows for superior precision during procedures, reducing the risk of complications and ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

“This cutting-edge technology will enable our highly skilled surgeons to provide even better patient clinical outcomes. By reducing trauma, and overall recovery time, it will truly transform the field of surgery at Burjeel Medical City,” Dr Abu noted.

How da Vinci Xi robot operates

The innovative robotic arms of the da Vinci Xi robot mimic the motion of a surgeon’s hand but with enhanced agility and a more excellent range of motion, allowing for exceptional anatomical access to surgical operating sites that are virtually impossible to reach using the traditional ‘straight-stick’ laparoscopic surgical instruments. Surgeons operate the robot remotely from a console, manipulating the robotic arms with exceptional control and precision.

The robot’s advanced surgical instruments, including specialised endo-wrist devices, enable surgeons to accurately perform intricate manoeuvres.

With the introduction of the robotic system, the hospital can offer patients a wide range of minimally invasive procedures, including complex surgeries across various specialities such as urology, gynaecology, colorectal, upper gastrointestinal, thoracic, bariatric, hepatobiliary, and general surgery, among others.

Burjeel Medical City has well-trained da Vinci-certified Western-board certified surgeons who have performed many robot-assisted surgical procedures across the globe before joining the hospital.

“The introduction of da Vinci Xi robotic system underscores our commitment to constantly evolving and adopting the latest medical technologies. With the integration of this new technology, we aim to reinforce our position as a leading healthcare institution at the forefront of medical innovation, providing patients with access to world-class, minimally invasive surgical procedures,” John Sunil, CEO, of Burjeel Holdings, added.

ALSO READ: