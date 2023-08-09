Abu Dhabi: Over 2,400 postnatal diseases detected among 36,542 newborn screenings conducted last year

New campaign in the Capital raises awareness of the importance of the health and well-being of pregnant women and infants

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 1:41 PM

Newborns in Abu Dhabi undergo mandatory newborn screenings, including comprehensive physical examinations, genetic heart disease screenings, hearing tests, heel prick tests, and referral, evaluation, and counselling if any results warrant such measures.

All government and private healthcare facilities involved in childbirth are committed to implementing newborn screening protocols and taking necessary actions while providing early treatment and regular monitoring to avoid physical and mental disabilities and reduce mortality rates.

According to reports from the Genetic Testing Laboratory, 36,542 newborns in Abu Dhabi underwent newborn screenings last year, and 2,458 cases of postnatal diseases with symptoms and signs were discovered, including genetic, metabolic, and blood-related diseases that may impact the child's long-term growth, health, or even threaten their life.

In addition to screenings, Abu Dhabi offers a comprehensive programme to educate and raise awareness among women and families about the importance of comprehensive healthcare for mothers and children. The programme focuses on enhancing awareness of the importance of preventive screenings and health counselling during and after pregnancy. It aims to promote healthy and preventive behaviours, develop public health policies, and enhance best practices in the field of maternal and child health.

Raising awareness

A new campaign has been launched to raise awareness of the importance of the health and well-being of pregnant women and children in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, a Department of Health – Abu Dhabi subsidiary, started this initiative in collaboration with maternity and children's hospitals in the emirate.

Through this campaign, part of the 'Maternal and Child Health' initiative, the centre aims to improve the health of newborns, mothers, and families by providing a comprehensive and sustainable healthcare system.

The centre seeks to develop supportive programmes and policies and adopt evidence-based preventive approaches by increasing community awareness on the importance of adopting healthy habits for a healthy pregnancy and the significance of regular check-ups during pregnancy for expectant mothers and routine check-ups for children.

Talking about the campaign 'To Build a Healthy Future: Start with Mother and Child', Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector, noted that the health and quality of life of the mother and child are two aspects that cannot be compromised.

"Both are positively influenced by early healthcare interventions. Interventions in the prenatal and early childhood stages play a crucial role in outcomes throughout life. Increasing evidence indicates that healthcare and nutritional interventions in early life have a significant impact on women's health in all stages of life."

