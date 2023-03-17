Tanla Platforms is innovating the way the world communicates

The company connects enterprises and their customers through multiple channels

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 4:43 PM

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited strives to transform the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. It was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India.

Today, as one of the world’s largest CPaaS players, Tanla enables communication between enterprises and their customers through multiple channels including SMS, voice, email, RCS, OTTs such as WhatsApp, FB messenger, and push notifications.

The company processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 70 per cent of India’s A2P SMS traffic is processed through its distributed ledger platform —Trubloq, making it the world’s largest blockchain use case.

Sonia Kaul, VP Product Marketing and Digital Enablement at Tanla Platforms, sat down with Khaleej Times to shed light on how the company is innovating the way the world communicates, continuously raising the bar through enhanced speed, ease and simplicity of its cloud solutions.

Excerpts of the interview are mentioned below:

Businesses are undergoing massive transformations in CX space. How would this influence technology investments in the long run, especially for customer-facing industries in the region?

Absolutely true! The CX space is undergoing massive transformations because consumers now want to interact with brands at a more personal level. They want their journey to be simple, yet interactive. To ensure seamless customer engagement, conversations on all touchpoints need to get personalized as well as relevant for the customers.

This calls for timely implementation and meaningful investments in technology, leveraging its potential and capabilities to provide for a distinctive customer experience. According to a HubSpot survey, 90% of consumers are likely to purchase more from companies with excellent customer service.

So, you understand, right? It is not just about the experience anymore, but also about the summation of the ease of transacting with the brand, the effectiveness of their interactions, and the intelligence that they are dealt with to create that delight factor. Investments in technologies like conversational AI & WhatsApp chatbots have become a need of the hour, especially for direct-to-customer businesses to ensure they remain ahead of the curve and accessible to their audience.

In order to drive greater organisational performance and efficiency, Employers must focus on employee experience. Do you agree?

I could not agree more.

At Tanla, we honestly believe in the saying, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.” Even one of our company’s core values is dedicated to the wellness of our employees. We can produce better results for our customers only if we take care of our employees. So, for any organisation, be it a startup or an established brand, the 1st step towards driving performance is making your employees feel motivated, driven and satisfied.

Nobody needs any survey data to understand that there is no asset more valuable than a motivated employee. They have high productivity, produce mind-boggling ideas, take ownership & work with great dedication. These employees who have a sense of belonging for their organization add immense value to their personal growth and to the organization that they represent.

What according to you are the three trends that will shape the future of Customer Interactions?

Based on the rate of ongoing technological adoptions and advancements, the three trends that I believe will shape the future of customer interactions are:

Increased use of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants: These are becoming increasingly popular for handling customer queries and concerns. These tools are capable of handling a wide range of interactions, from simple FAQs to more complex issues, providing customers with quick and efficient solutions. Personalization and customization of customer interactions: Customers are increasingly expecting personalized and customized experiences when interacting with businesses. Advancements in technology, such as machine learning and data analytics, are making it easier for businesses to collect and analyze customer data, enabling them to tailor interactions to the individual needs and preferences of each customer. The rise of omnichannel communication: Customers are interacting with businesses across multiple channels, including email, social media, messaging apps like WhatsApp, and phone calls. Providing a seamless experience across these channels is becoming increasingly important for businesses. This means integrating customer data across all channels, providing consistent messaging, and ensuring that customer interactions can be tracked and managed across all touchpoints.

UAE is pushing its innovation boundaries and exploring the capabilities of AI across sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovation-led transformative change that is set to take place using AI in the region?

AI is a wide-ranging tool that enables businesses to rethink how to collect and integrate information, convert that into data, and use the analysis to improve processes and journeys. It has already started transforming every sector, and any country planning to explore this transformative tool is on the right path.

It is inspiring to see UAE leveraging AI capabilities with such diligence. AI is adept enough to adapt to any given situation as per business requirements and make processes more structured, decisions more data driven and customer journeys more seamless. A project undertaken by PriceWaterhouseCoopers estimated that “artificial intelligence technologies could increase global GDP by $15.7 trillion by 2030.”

I am very much sure that with the efforts UAE is taking in pushing its innovation boundaries, AI will not only benefit the businesses here, but also governance, society, and the economy at large.