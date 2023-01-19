Tadweer signs 5 new contracts worth Dh2 billion

Deals cover solid waste collection and transportation services, public cleaning services in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and waste containers management and maintenance in Abu Dhabi

Engineer Ali Al Dhaheri, chief executive officer of Tadweer, said Tadweer is constantly seeking to cooperate and establish partnerships with global stakeholders. — Supplied photos

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 2:39 PM

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) has signed five operations contracts worth over Dh2 billion for collecting waste, transportation and cleaning streets.

The contracts, which were signed with Alphamed Abu Dhabi and Terberg RosRoca Vehicle Manufacturing, Beeah Sharjah Environment Company, Averda Waste Management, and JV Lavajet Al Ain/Nael & Bin Harmal Hydroexport (NBHH), cover solid waste collection and transportation services, public cleaning services in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and waste containers management and maintenance in Abu Dhabi.

The 6-year contracts aim to make a big leap in the quality of services and environment-friendly services by providing electrical equipment for waste collection and transportation, cleaning services for main roads and automatic sweeping, and training programs for employees to ensure that their work complies with international standards.

The contracts were signed during EcoWASTE 2023 Exhibition and Forum, as part of Tadweer’s commitment to fostering partnerships that contribute to enhancing sustainable waste management and maintaining a clean and healthy environment in Abu Dhabi.

Tadweer is also exploring cooperation opportunities in transforming solid municipal waste selectively into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and the potential of converting waste into fuel and sustainable chemical materials. The company also signed a MoU with Beeah Sharjah Environment Company LLC to explore new cooperation opportunities for waste management overseas.

Engineer Ali Al Dhaheri, chief executive officer of Tadweer, said Tadweer is constantly seeking to cooperate and establish partnerships with global stakeholders, to exchange best practices, success stories and innovative solutions for the sector.

"Through these partnerships, we aim to join our efforts and utilize the best practices to overcome waste management challenges, by raising the public’s awareness, and addressing challenges related to waste collection, transportation, and treatment.”

Al Dhaheri added that the ninth edition of EcoWaste was a massive success.

"The event was attended by experts and specialists in waste management, who explored the leading role of the GCC countries and the UAE in promoting the trend towards a circular economy. It was also an opportunity to discover solutions to overcome the waste crisis in the Mena region, raise the public’s awareness about the sector and encourage them to protect the environment by reducing waste.”

The official noted that Tadweer plays a key role in supporting sustainability by reducing the amount of waste disposed in landfills, investing in advanced technologies and solutions, and recycling waste by utilizing available resources, in accordance with the best standards and practices.

“As part of ADQ, the Company is committed to leading the change in waste management, providing an integrated waste management system in the Emirate, and supporting the energy and facilities sector. This can be achieved by executing innovative projects and initiatives and utilising the latest technologies to realize the nation’s ambitions to adopt a circular economy,” he noted.

