SRERD holds its annual ceremony to honor the success partners

Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department has organised its annual Real Estate Excellence ceremony at the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences & Technology to honor its strategic partners, collaborators, distinguished employees, and all the supportive entities of its projects and activities in the emirate.

This comes as part of its constant efforts to strengthen the bonds of productive cooperation with all entities operating in the real estate sector, and in gratitude of their distinguished role in achieving the strategic goals of the department.

The honoring ceremony, which was held under the slogan "Ambition and Giving.. Excellence and Leadership”, was attended by Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, director-general of the Department; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Abdulaziz Al Saleh, director of the Department; Eisa Saif bin Handhal, director of Sharjah Government Legal Department; Mubarak Rashed Al Shamsi, general manager at Sharjah Municipality; Abdullah Sultan bin Saluma Al Ketbi, director of Al Bataeh Municipality; and Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group, along with other officials and directors from government and private entities, companies, and institutions operating in Sharjah.

The ceremony was also attended by many journalists and institutions in the UAE, who have effectively contributed to the success, development, and growth of the real estate sector in the smiling Emirate.

The ceremony began with the Emirati national anthem, then the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a welcoming film of the department employees.

The award winners and success partners of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

“Today we celebrate our strategic partners and distinguished employees in appreciation of their efforts and cooperation over the past years, and their increasing contribution to the development of the real estate sector in the emirate, achieving institutional sustainability for the department, providing services, and enhancing optimal performance in the economic, social and environmental aspects," Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi said.

He also stated that the department "works with strategic partners in the spirit of one team to serve the customers, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the support of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), to improve the real estate sector in the emirate, and to provide the necessary facilities, incentives, and support to investors, real estate developers, and all residents wishing to invest in this sector.

The ceremony was concluded by honoring the strategic partners, the supporters of management projects, the sponsors of the ceremony, and the cooperative employees from government and private agencies.

Moreover, the suppliers, media professionals, and the distinguished employees of the department were awarded, as well as the winners of the Innovation Award sponsored and organised by the department.

