Shurooq unveils a new visual brand identity

Rebranding reflects the authority’s ongoing commitment to innovation

In its 14 years of its existence, Shurooq has designed and delivered several projects, which have put Sharjah on the map for businesses. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 4:46 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 5:31 PM

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has unveiled a new brand identity, which celebrates the authority’s slogan of Moving Forward.

A 360 degree media campaign designed by the authority announced the new brand identity for Shurooq. In its 14 years of its existence, the authority has designed and delivered several projects, which have not only put Sharjah on the map for businesses, investors, residents, travellers, entrepreneurs and working professionals interested in the UAE and the region, but have also set the benchmark for progress that celebrate cultural heritage and champion environmental sustainability.

Shurooq’s new signature brand colours, yellow and dark grey, are an ode to Sharjah’s namesake — the rising sun. - Supplied photo

Shurooq’s new signature brand colours, yellow and dark grey, are an ode to Sharjah’s namesake — the rising sun, as it continues to advance the emirate towards a brighter future for all, in line with its vision of transforming our people and economy, and inspiring blueprints for soulful progress and prosperity.

New brand visuals: A tribute to different shades of Sharjah’s stunning landscapes

The visual identity elements for Shurooq’s new brand logo are inspired by Sharjah’s geographic waterways, reflected in an abstracted Arabic “sh”(ش)” letter and the English “S”, symbolising a beacon for investment, transformation, innovation, partnership and the future of Sharjah.

Setting the roadmap for delivering positive impact

Since its inception, Shurooq has put human capital at the heart of its ambitions. Always emphasising that “together, we can do great things”, the entity has witnessed strong growth in its workforce, starting with 92 employees in 2009 and expanding to 675 talented individuals today.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq. - Supplied photo

The authority will continue investing in talents and offer them stimulating environments that enable them to realise their true potential; will look into ways to cultivate mutually beneficial ties with strategic partners; will put in place innovation-driven processes that strive for perfection balanced with pragmatism; continue to create places where people will feel a deep sense of belongingness; and strike a perfect balance between profit- and value-creation for stakeholders.

Shurooq has also made conscious consistent investments in key market sectors of Culture and Tourism, Mobility and Logistics, Health and Wellbeing, Agri-food Technology, GreenTech, Human Capital and Innovation, Advanced Manufacturing, to advance Sharjah’s vision of sustainable development. The entity will continue to look into new ways of investing in these sectors and forge new partnerships to carry on with delivering positive impact.

A brand identity that makes Shurooq more accessible to its stakeholders

As part of the rebranding, Shurooq has divided its core businesses into six key verticals, namely, hospitality with marquee projects like Sharjah Collection by Mysk; real estate, with a first-of-its-kind development like Sharjah Sustainability City; malls and leisure with project like Kalba Waterfront Mall; investments and partnerships like the one with Sharjah Transport Solutions, amongst others; arts and culture with a project like the House of Wisdom; and finally, investment promotion with its initiative ‘Invest in Sharjah. These industry verticals will be the authority’s key focus areas going forward, enabling the entity to collaborate with their stakeholders to continue building on its expansive portfolio of world-class projects, which have raised Sharjah’s profile as one of the most livable cities in the world and a top FDI destination in the region.

The Mysk Kingfisheer Retreeat. - Supplied photo

In recent years, Shurooq has streamlined its offerings to create new opportunities for business and investment in emerging, future-forward sectors. This represents a strategic shift towards enhancing Sharjah’s competitive advantage and unlocking its full potential. Through this realignment, Shurooq is deepening its commitment to making a positive impact on the community and driving economic growth in the emirate.

Commenting on the unveiling of the visual brand identity, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, emphasised the influential leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, as the driving force behind the organisation’s success.

“Guided by our boundless aspirations, we will continue to adopt and customise fast-changing technologies. We are enthusiastic about venturing into the future, knowing that we are well-equipped to keep creating environments where people will feel a sense of belonging and where we will be able to deliver lasting value to our stakeholders. The year ahead is full of fresh and strategic developments, and our new visual identity sets the tone for the new and dynamic ways in which we will communicate our purpose and vision to our global audience,” H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer concluded.