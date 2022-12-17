Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival kicks off

Over this weekend, SEF 2022 will be home to more than 50 talks and discussions

Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), during the launch of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF). - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 6:53 PM

Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), kicked off the sixth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) on Saturday, bringing together a lineup of over 150 changemakers, and youth leaders, in addition to artists, academics, experts, and influencers to lead vibrant discussions and activities designed to empower entrepreneurs in the region.

The opening ceremony also saw the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Government Relations, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Director of Sharjah Digital Office, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, in addition to various UAE government and private institutions.

Over this weekend, SEF 2022 will be home to more than 50 talks and discussions, led by speakers who will share their expertise, in addition to deliberating vital topics on entrepreneurship and establishing internationally competitive businesses and strengthening the innovation culture.

In her keynote speech, Al Midfa said: “Every moment we have on earth is an opportunity to innovate and create something amazing that brings meaning to our lives and follow our ambitions to be part of the change. SEF wants to assert this through amazing sessions that shine light on diverse and inspiring journeys that will serve as a source of inspiration to us all.”

The inaugural SEF session was led by Mo Gawdat, Author of Solve for Happy, who, in an inspiring moment he experienced, helped over a billion individuals to become happier. “Happiness is inside you and not exactly related to the external events that occur in life. We constantly replay our experiences, which is what leads to the burst of emotions. Often, it is the meeting or missing of expectations that stirs inside us,” he said.

In a second session, Robert Wolcott, Co-founder and Chairman, World Innovation Network, shed light on how the concept of proximity is changing the global business scene. “Digital technologies are pushing the production and provision of value closer to the moment of demand. It is this unified theory of technology and markets that we call proximity. Today, we have a global supply chain optimised for scale manufacturing at a distance. Over the next 30 years, the global supply chain will be hybridised.”

A panel discussion titled To infinity and beyond: The case for solar powered vehicles, brought together Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO, SRTIP; Khalid Huraimel, Group CEO, Be’eah Group; and Tom Selten, VP Business Development, Lightyear. Moderated by Wolcott, the third session on the opening day addressed various elements in optimising green technologies to achieve a more sustainable planet.

Bodour Al Qasimi honouring the partners of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF). - Supplied photo

Al Mahmoudi said: “At SRTIP, we are constantly seeking out and discussing innovative ideas, particularly from academia, with the goal of commercialising new technologies. We have ongoing research projects, such as developing suspended trains as a potential future transportation method in Sharjah and converting petrol vehicles to electric ones. Our collaboration with universities and students, in addition to the generous support from the UAE leaders and government, makes the SRTIP a hub for innovative thinking that can be transformed into advanced technologies.”

Huraimel said: “I am proud to see the progress we are making in the development and deployment of hydrogen fuel technology in the transportation sector. Our commitment to sustainability and innovation is driving us forward as we work to create a cleaner, more efficient future for all. Through our partnerships and initiatives, we are leading the charge in the hydrogen car revolution and are dedicated to creating a more sustainable and prosperous world for generations to come. We align ourselves to the goal of the UAE leadership’s 2050 vision of net zero.”

Selten said: “We are committed to driving the future of transportation towards a more sustainable and renewable future. Our team is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of solar-powered vehicles, and we are excited to see where our innovation and dedication will take us. We believe that solar cars have the potential to revolutionise the way we think about transportation and are committed to bringing this technology to the forefront of the automotive industry.”