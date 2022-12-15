Sharaf retail Group plans to open 23 new stores in 2023

Launches three brand stores for Forever21, Cotton On and BODY covering 23,188 sq. ft. in UAE’s Silicon Central mall in Dubai

Yasser Sharaf, vice-president Retail, Hospitality, Industry and financial services, Sharaf Group, cutting the ribon to inaugurate a new store at Silicon Central, one of the city’s newest shopping and leisure destination in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis.— Supplied photo

Sharaf Retai on Thursday announced its plans to expand its worldwide footprint and said it would inaugurate 23 new stores next year.

ln a statement, the UAE homegrown retail conglomerate said it significantly expands its presence in the lifestyle market across Middle East and Far East, with 23 planned store launches in 2023 in addition to three new openings of its flagship brands — Forever 21, Cotton On and BODY, at UAE’s retail and leisure destination, Silicon Central mall.

The new stores are spread across a combined area of 23,188sqft of shopping space that mirrors the group’s expansion strategy across the region.

The newly-opened Forever 21 and Cotton On stores offer fast fashion at affordable pricing and BODY presents vibrant active and lounge wear for women with a wide mix of apparel offerings for mall visitors. The launch and collection of these flagship brands from the group were unveiled through an immersive experience of three different events embodying the brand’s ethos.

Forever21 was showcased through a vibrant fashion show, Cotton On through a hip-hop dance routine via a mall walk and spotlight of fashion trends. The highlight of the afternoon was an exhilarating Zumba and drumming performance revealing the active wear collection from BODY, thrilling audiences across the mall with the adrenaline experience.

“Being close to our customer has been at the forefront at Sharaf Retail and the launch of our new stores at Silicon Central not only expands our footprint but brings us a step closer to a new community. Touch and feel are still important parameters when it comes to fashion shopping, and we adapt and cater to varied requirements from our customers," Yasser Sharaf, vice-president Retail, Hospitality, Industry and financial services, Sharaf Group, said.

"By adhering to their preferences and fulfilling their ever-evolving demands for elevated brand experiences, we continue our journey of excellence, remain committed and stay invested to strengthen our presence through exceptional value delivered to customers,” he said.

The new stores are located at Silicon Central, one of the city’s newest shopping and leisure destination in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis — a neighbourhood buzzing with technology and innovation, accessible easily via Al Ain Road and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road.

Sharaf Retail is rapidly expanding in Middle East and Far East having opened 14 stores in the last 12 months across Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman.

Sharaf Retail specialises in retail development and brand building, with expertise in design, manufacturing, store operations and e-commerce creating a seamless brand and consumer experience across multiple touchpoints.

