Sharaf DG, Microsoft join hands for green campaign

Nilesh Khalko, CEO Sharaf DG- UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Racheal Corcoran, Consumer Marketing Director MEA,Thomas Kowollik, Vice President consumer Sales Organization EMEA Microsoft pose for a photo at Sharaf DG event in COP28, Dubai. — Photo by Shihab

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 10:56 PM

Sharaf DG, the UAE-based electronics retailer, has collected 52 tonnes of e-waste this year to commemorate 52 years of the UAE foundation.

The retailer has taken a series of steps to reducce its carbon footprint. It has introduced e-receipts, shifted to all premium cloth and paper bags for shopping needs and installed LED lights across its stores that have resulted in 20 per cent energy savings.

In an effort to invite the community to go green, Sharaf DG has built a rewardingly seamless journey for its customers. It has launched a rewards programme on 4 and 5 Star appliances with instant cash redemptions and utility bill savings. Its buyback programme incentivises customers with a value for their old product and a top up for their new device. This program has been instrumental in gathering more gadgets year on year and helping reduce the growing pressure on our landfills. 15,000 laptops, smartphones, televisions, accessories and other tech products have been collected over the years.

Sharaf DG has the largest e-waste collection drive, collecting 162 kilo tonnes over the years. It has also joined hands with GEMS Education and 10 other schools and universities, that have resulted in collection of 13.2 tonnes.

Microsoft has collaborated with Sharaf DG for an exclusive CTRL + S in-store and digital campaign. It focused on encouraging device trade in to help leave a lower environmental impact at the end of product life.

“We believe that recycling of e-waste is the key to a brighter future, and the building blocks of a greener environment,” says Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG. “By fostering a culture of contributing to the surroundings, we aim to empower individuals to dream a healthy planet and build an eco revolution.”

Microsoft seeks to be the leading platform when it comes to combating climate change. “Microsoft laid out carbon emission goals in 2009. By 2050 we aim to remove all the carbon that we as a company put out there. So to reach that goal we have to go carbon negative by 2030 — removing more carbon than we’re putting in,” said Thomas Kowollik, Vice President consumer Sales Organisation EMEA at Microsoft.